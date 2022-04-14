EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.50.

ESLOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($211.96) to €190.00 ($206.52) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €185.00 ($201.09) to €189.00 ($205.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 31,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,702. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

