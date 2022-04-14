Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 14th (ADMA, AKRO, AKUS, ARNC, ARREF, AUGX, AURA, AVDX, AZEK, BBAI)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 14th:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, is engaged in producing and selling copper and molybdenum concentrates primarily in Chile. Amerigo Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $56.00.

