Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Lowered to C$85.00 at Raymond James

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQB. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Equitable Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$102.13.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$61.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$83.19. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$60.37 and a one year high of C$84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$171.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 10.2117661 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total transaction of C$100,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,329 shares in the company, valued at C$6,071,280.79. Also, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$485,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$232,771. Insiders sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $1,152,361 in the last quarter.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

