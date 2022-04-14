EnWave (CVE:ENW) Shares Down 2.4%

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 29,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 42,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.65 price target on shares of EnWave and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.45 million and a PE ratio of -30.74.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

