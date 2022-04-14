Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Hits New 12-Month High at $124.43

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.43 and last traded at $124.43, with a volume of 8466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,172,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,251 shares of company stock valued at $25,937,864. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Entergy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,219,000 after purchasing an additional 84,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Entergy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Entergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,762,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

