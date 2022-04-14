Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enovix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen started coverage on Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Enovix alerts:

ENVX stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Enovix has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.44). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, Director J Daniel Mccranie purchased 20,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust purchased 3,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,835,000. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.