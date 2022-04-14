Enigma (ENG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $205,610.00

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $433,271.33 and $205,610.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

