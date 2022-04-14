EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.16. EnerSys reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.60 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 95.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after acquiring an additional 124,585 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 10.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.4% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.83. 2,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,718. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.02. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.