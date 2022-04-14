Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.47

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.47 and last traded at $80.28, with a volume of 1624224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.59.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26.
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLE)
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.