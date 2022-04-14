Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.47

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.47 and last traded at $80.28, with a volume of 1624224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.59.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 45.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

