Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 123,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,459,444 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $53,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $1,151,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 40,203 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Energy Fuels by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 46,662 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

