Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.830-$4.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.38 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.53. 390,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,727. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.41. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on EHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

