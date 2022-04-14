EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Trading 0.5% Higher

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.08. 406,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 161,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $219.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty Company Profile (NYSE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.