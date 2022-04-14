Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Short Interest Update

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EPWR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,884. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Get Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the fourth quarter worth $1,895,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.