Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EMA. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Emera to C$60.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$63.54.

Shares of EMA opened at C$64.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$17.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71. Emera has a twelve month low of C$55.42 and a twelve month high of C$64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.98.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emera will post 3.2349946 EPS for the current year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

