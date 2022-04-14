EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.38. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $42.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 74.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in EMCORE by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in EMCORE by 176.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

