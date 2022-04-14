Elan Moriah Sells 4,638 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 4,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $237,743.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 89,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,290.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Elan Moriah sold 8,300 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $419,067.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $460,093.60.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -755.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

