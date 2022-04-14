EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.72

Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.72 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 38.70 ($0.50). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 38.80 ($0.51), with a volume of 530,784 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £179.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.41.

Get EKF Diagnostics alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.10. EKF Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.