EJF Acquisition (NASDAQ:EJFA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.88. 244,566 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 131,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EJFA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.