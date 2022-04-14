Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.68

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.68 and last traded at $44.83, with a volume of 28524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

ESALY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35.

Eisai ( OTCMKTS:ESALY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Research analysts expect that Eisai Co., Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

