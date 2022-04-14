Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Raised to $82.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Edison International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.