Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 474.3% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETO. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ETO traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 53,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,605. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $34.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.