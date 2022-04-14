Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.87. The company had a trading volume of 41,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,708. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.09.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

