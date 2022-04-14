easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $5.70 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $380.68.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $14.26.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its Â’easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.