Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Up 6.6%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.13. 10,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 831,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Several research firms recently commented on ESTE. Stephens began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $239,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,330.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,409.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $1,537,075. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,352 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,377,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 311,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 183,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 778.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 170,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

