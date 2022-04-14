Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) EVP Tony Oviedo Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,409.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ESTE opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 2.38. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESTE. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

