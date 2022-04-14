Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $112.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DY traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.00. 1,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.23. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.55. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading

