Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Raised by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $115.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.18.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.33.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

