Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after buying an additional 367,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after buying an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,794,000 after buying an additional 78,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.08. The company had a trading volume of 74,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average of $103.18. The company has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $115.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.33.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

