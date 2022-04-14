Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.11. 2,062,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

