Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 84.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,133,000 after buying an additional 377,303 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 153.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,102,000 after buying an additional 261,217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 593.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 237,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 202,825 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,237,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 217.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,000 after buying an additional 178,208 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $33,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,939 shares of company stock worth $3,720,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG opened at $76.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.94.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 5.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

