Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

