Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 642.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPP. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

