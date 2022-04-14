Duality Advisers LP Takes $3.07 Million Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 86,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPSN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2,107.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,974 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after purchasing an additional 236,325 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 86.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 164,340 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,542,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,121,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. B. Riley cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove cut shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair cut shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

LPSN opened at $26.18 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $220,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $42,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $807,191 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

