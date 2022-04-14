Duality Advisers LP Sells 4,668 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,054 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,374 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $169.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

