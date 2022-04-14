Duality Advisers LP Sells 20,142 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 20,142 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock opened at $206.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.33. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $199.03 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

