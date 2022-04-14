Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 11,545 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $182.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.12 and a 200 day moving average of $205.05. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.20.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

