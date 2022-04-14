Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,423 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Paycom Software by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Paycom Software by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.91 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.64.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYC. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.67.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

