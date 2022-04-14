Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.58.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $148.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.33.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

