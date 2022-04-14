Duality Advisers LP Lowers Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in eBay by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $209,673,000 after purchasing an additional 197,158 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in eBay by 53.8% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 7,809 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in eBay by 17.1% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,435 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in eBay by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 27,096 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.41. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

