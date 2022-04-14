Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,975.69.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,590.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,522.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,636.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

