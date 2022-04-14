Duality Advisers LP Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,397 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 750,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,818,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,000,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 78,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 28,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average is $67.25. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.