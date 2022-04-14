Duality Advisers LP Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

WWW stock opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

