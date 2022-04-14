Duality Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 634.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC stock opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $105.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.41.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.