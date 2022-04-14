Duality Advisers LP Decreases Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR opened at $86.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -154.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $81,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $69,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.