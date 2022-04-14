Duality Advisers LP Boosts Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

