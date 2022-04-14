Duality Advisers LP Boosts Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $121.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.54 and a beta of 0.69. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 51,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $5,589,956.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,707 shares of company stock valued at $62,842,135. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.39.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

