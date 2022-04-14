Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 144,006 The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 144,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 417.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 44.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 7.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -1,999.33%.

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

