Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 281,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Allakos by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 169,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,960,000 after buying an additional 58,351 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Allakos by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 46.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLK. Cowen downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lifesci Capital lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Allakos stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.74. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.39). On average, analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

