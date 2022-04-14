DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 246.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DSDVY traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.04. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $79.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.2707 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSDVY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DSV A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DSV A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,107.93.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

