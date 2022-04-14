Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.45

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.45 and traded as low as C$15.46. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$15.50, with a volume of 841,220 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.84.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.44.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

